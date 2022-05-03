WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876,680. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.87%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

