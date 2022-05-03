Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 936,216 shares.The stock last traded at $134.89 and had previously closed at $134.54.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Waste Connections by 60.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

