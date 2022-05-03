Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $71,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.