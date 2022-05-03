Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. 2,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$157.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.52.

Waterloo Brewing ( TSE:WBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.41%.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.