WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.85 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $196.55 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00220695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00424325 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,924.33 or 1.84219206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

