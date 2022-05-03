WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WD-40 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $183.33 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.44 and a 52-week high of $279.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

