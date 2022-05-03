We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

