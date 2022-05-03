We Are One Seven LLC Buys 3,929 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.