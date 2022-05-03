We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.44. 4,239,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,623. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

