We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. 14,917,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,985,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

