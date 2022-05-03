We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $10,058,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,592,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $4,991,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.34. 2,976,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.