We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,051. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

