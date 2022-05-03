We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.37. 2,006,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

