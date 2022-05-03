We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,180,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

