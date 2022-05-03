We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $575,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $247.29. 1,115,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.66 and a 200-day moving average of $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

