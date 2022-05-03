We Are One Seven LLC Sells 5,146 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 1,631,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.