Wealth Effects LLC Invests $156,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In related news, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

