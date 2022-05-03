Wealth Effects LLC Invests $251,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after purchasing an additional 128,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,417 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYFM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

