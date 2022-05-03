Wealth Effects LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,002.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,093.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,198.95. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

