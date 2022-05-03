Wealth Effects LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amarin by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 477,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 2.07. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

