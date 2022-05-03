Wealth Effects LLC Purchases Shares of 2,552 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.