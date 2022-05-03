WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.30. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

WEC stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

