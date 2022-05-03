Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $112.00.

4/27/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $120.00.

4/8/2022 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. 128,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,498. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Raytheon Technologies Co alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.