Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 115.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

