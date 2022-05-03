WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Bought by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WESCO International worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WESCO International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCC traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.34. 3,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,538. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

