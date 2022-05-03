Westchester Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,849 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,862. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

