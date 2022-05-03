Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 271,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,050. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

