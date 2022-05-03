Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.78.

WDC stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

