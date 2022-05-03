Westminster Group (WSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westminster Group (LON:WSG – Get Rating) will be issuing its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of LON WSG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 1,565,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.26. Westminster Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.70 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £7.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.
Westminster Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
