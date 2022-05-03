Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,738.57 ($46.70).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($47.10) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.17), for a total value of £75,293 ($94,057.46).

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 70 ($0.87) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,887 ($36.06). The company had a trading volume of 288,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,798.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,980.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -20.63. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($29.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465.38 ($43.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 34.70 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.