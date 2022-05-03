WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WHF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.