Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.51 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $79.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $452.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $480.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $549.66 million, with estimates ranging from $519.32 million to $580.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Willdan Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Willdan Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Willdan Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Willdan Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. 23,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

