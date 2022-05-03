Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 52,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,055. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,137,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Williams Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 240,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 131,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.