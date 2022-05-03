Wing Market Cap Achieves $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00220586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 180.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038903 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00450111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,662.66 or 1.86528371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

