Wingstop (WING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22. Wingstop has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $187.35.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.