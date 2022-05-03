Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 2,152,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

