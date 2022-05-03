WOO Network (WOO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.29 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $345.64 million and $47.29 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.72 or 1.00052860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00101473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,648,265 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

