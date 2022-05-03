World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $6.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WRLD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.56. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,679. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in World Acceptance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in World Acceptance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

