Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.75 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and approximately $366.94 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $38,150.35 or 0.99988703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 281,906 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.