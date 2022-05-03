Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $385.17 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $512.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $385.17 or 0.01007967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,232,060 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

