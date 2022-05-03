Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Down 10.3%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.83 and last traded at $62.83. Approximately 1,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xero from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero tax tools.

