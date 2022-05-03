XGOX 24 Hour Volume Tops $58.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the US dollar. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,423.52 or 0.99867624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

