XMax (XMX) Market Cap Reaches $884,417.18

XMax (XMX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $884,417.18 and approximately $1.40 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00100782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,029,974,917 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

