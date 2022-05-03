XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after buying an additional 148,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. 930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,525. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.