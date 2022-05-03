Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000.

ROCLU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 1,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

