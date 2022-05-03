Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 102,500 Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Partners Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Partners Bancorp by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTRS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 11.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

