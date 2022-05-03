Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $310,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 762,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,960. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.70.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

