Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $50,728,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 155,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,255. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

