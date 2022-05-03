Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $312,000.

RIV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 90,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,039. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

