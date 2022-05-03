Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.23. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

